Post Malone Pays a Whopping $500,000 on 23-Carat Diamond Pinky Ring

Post Malone celebrated the end of the U.S. leg of his Twelve Carat Tour by paying a whopping $500,000 on a pinky ring.

TMZ reports that the ring was crafted by the famous jeweler Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers, who made the ring that features 23 carats worth of diamonds. The ring also boasts of a 5-carat Emerald cut center stone, and features another 5 carats of round diamonds on the side, as well as 13 more 1-carat stones around the band.

Posting about this on Instagram, Bokhoor shared a video of the moment he gave the ring to the rapper.

Check it out:

