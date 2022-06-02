Post Malone Declares Himself a ‘Hot Dad’ After Announcing He’s Expecting His First Child

Post Malone is a happy dad.

The rapper sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for an interview, in which he talked about his music and his private life, especially amid news that he is expecting his first child.

According to Malone, he’s “beyond pumped” to welcome his first child with his longtime girlfriend, whose name he has yet to reveal.

He added that he had always wanted to be a dad, adding that as a child he always walked around with a baby doll when he was 4 or 5.

“I thought that was the coolest thing,” he admitted. “I would take him around everywhere. And I don’t know how long that lasted. But my mom still has it. And I guess, Zane, I’m so pumped up. I’m going to be a hot dad.”

He said a lot more.

Check out the interview:

