Portugal outclass Nigeria in international friendly

Portugal comprehensively beat the Super Eagles 4-0 at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on Thursday night in their final warm up game before heading to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

A brace from Bruno Fernandes in the first half and second half strikes from Goncalo Ramos and Joao Mario, sealed the emphatic win.

The Selecao were without star forward and skipper Cristiano Ronaldo who missed the game due to stomach bug.

But it didn’t matter as they oozed class across the pitch in the one-sided friendly match in Lisbon.

The 2016 European Champions will open their 2022 World Cup campaign against Black Stars of Ghana on November 24.

They will also have to contend with South Korea and Uruguay in the group phase of the Mundial.

