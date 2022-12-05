Portugal coach to axe Ronaldo for Switzerland tie

Portugal head coach, Fernando Santos, has revealed he was not happy with Cristiano Ronaldo’s behaviour as he left the pitch against South Korea.

Santos also refused to guarantee that Ronaldo would captain Portugal in their last-16 tie against Switzerland on Tuesday.

He however claims the former Manchester United superstar has been dealt with following the incident and considered the case closed.

When asked about Ronaldo’s substitution at a press conference on Monday, Santos said: “Have I seen the images? Yes, I didn’t like it, not at all. I didn’t like it. I really didn’t like it.

“But from that moment onwards everything is finished regarding that issue.

“These matters are resolved behind closed doors. It’s resolved. Full stop on this matter and now everyone is focused on tomorrow’s match.”

Ronaldo reacted angrily after Santos took him off in the second half against Korea last Friday.

He put his finger to his lips as he left the field and later claimed he was provoked by the opposition striker Cho Gue-sung for asking him to speed up his exit.

