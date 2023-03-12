Search
Portable to take legal action after bullies hospitalized his sister

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikola, popularly known as Portable, has spoken out after he, and his sister were brutalized by old acquaintances.

The fast rising singer took to his Instagram page to confirm the story. In the post accompanying the story, his sister is seen lying on a sickbed while he displayed the bruises on his body.

The attack, he said was motivated by envy of his success.

Hours later, the singer uploaded a statement from his management team stating that legal action will be taken against his attackers.

The statement read: “The events of the last few days has been a bit challenging and very disheartening. As a management, we are unable to come to terms with how young people can be so blindly motivated by their entitlement mentality, that they would helplessly resort to wanton destruction of property and life-threatening bodily harm.

“Our lawyers have been fully briefed and necessary actions are being negotiated in ensuring that the regrettable action of some self-motivated greedy lots does not go unpunished as the law is a respecter of no one. Once again, we thank you for standing by us all these years.”

