Portable Shows Off Wads of Cash Sprayed Him at a Show

Okikiola Habeeb aka Portable is beyond proud of his fans who always show up and show out.

The ‘Zazuu’ crooner took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, December 6, to show off the wads of cash his fans sprayed him at a show recently.

Portable who had the money which consisted of several denominations if the Naira, spread out on the floor of the room, noted that even after paying him for the show, the fans still made sure to dole out extra cash during his performance. He captioned the video, “Wahala Wahala Wahala.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...