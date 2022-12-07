Wednesday, December 7, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Portable Shows Off Wads of Cash Sprayed Him at a Show

Okikiola Habeeb aka Portable is beyond proud of his fans who always show up and show out.

The ‘Zazuu’ crooner took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, December 6, to show off the wads of cash his fans sprayed him at a show recently.

Portable who had the money which consisted of several denominations if the Naira, spread out on the floor of the room, noted that even after paying him for the show, the fans still made sure to dole out extra cash during his performance. He captioned the video, “Wahala Wahala Wahala.”

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: