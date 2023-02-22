Portable pens multimillion Naira endorsement deal

These are arguably the best of times for Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable as he has signed a mouthwatering deal with Unique Motors.

The auto company disclosed this via its official Instagram page on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023 as it unveiled the singer as its latest Ambassador.

The singer was handed a brand new Range Rover Sport as part of the endorsement deal.

Annnouncing the good news to his fans, home and abroad, Portable took to his Instagram page and wrote; “IKA OF AFRICA Akoi new whip Akoi new ambassador Akoi new family @unique.motors to God be the glory everywhere good.”

