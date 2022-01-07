Portable Makes up With Promoter Kogbagidi Yet Again

It looks like there will be no end to the make up and break up between Portable and Kogbagidi.

The Zazoo crooner has once again made up with the show promoter following a squabble they had earlier.

Portable had asked Kogbagidi for his car in a video he posted on Instagram where he was welding a stick. He had also accused the latter of ripping him off a d not knowing where he stands with him.

It looks like the duo are however back in each other’s good graces as Portable took to his Instagram page yet again to say this.

“Kogbagidi awa wa. Ta ba ja, ama pari e (Kogbagidi, we’re together, when we fight, we make up)”, he wrote in Yoruba.

