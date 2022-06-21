Portable Finally Writes Public Apology to Headies Over Death Threat to Nominees

Habib Okikiola aka Portable has finally written a public to the organisers of the Headies Awards.

The singer who had threatened murder on the nominees of award show, who were nominated in the Best Street Hiphop Artiste category alongside him, released a statement on Monday, June 20, to apologise for his unguarded statement.

Portable apologised to the organisation and added that he did not mean any harm to anyone and has since deleted the ‘violence inciting’ video.

“@the_headies @officialhiptv On behalf on behalf of myself my management and the entire Zeh nation I sincerely apologize for my unguarded urtrances as I do not mean any harm to the nominees in any way The video has been deleted on my page and I appreciate all your support so far God bless my Fans God bless the headies.”

Recall that the organisers of the Headies Awards had written a petition to the inspector general of police following Portable’s threats.

