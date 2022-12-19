Port Harcourt Goes Wild With Anticipation as “Philomena” Stage Play Returns

Nigerian theater lovers in Port Harcourt will be treated to four nights of brilliant storytelling and exhilarating performances as veteran Nollywood actors; Monalisa Chinda, Charles Inojie, Francis Duru, Ejike Asiegbu, Don Kester and Tammy Abusi tell…again, the gripping story of PHILOMENA.

Opening on December 29, 2022 and running daily till January 1, 2023, PHILOMENA, the play, will thrill, entertain and also inspire audiences.

Written and directed by Bimbo Manuel, K’Ike Productions — the force behind the gripping stage play — presents PHILOMENA as a refreshingly creative masterpiece bursting with music, dance and unbridled humour, all carefully synchronized to deliver top notch artistry.

Venue: The Atlantic Hall, Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt.

Tickets are available at Market square, Kilimanjaro, Sweet Tooth, Tee Bee Restaurant, Polo Club, Jevinik Restaurant, Hotel Presidential or tellerafricatickets.com at 5k, 10k and 300k for a table of 8.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...