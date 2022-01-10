Porsha Williams Shows Off Simon Guobadia’s Tattoo of Her Name

Simon Guobadia has gotten his first tattoo and it’s a tribute to his fiancée, Porsha Williams.

The former RHOA star showed off her man’s new ink on her Instagram page as she took the opportunity to progress her forever love for him

Porsha shared a photo of her engagement ring and placed on the bare back of Simon who now proudly carries her name on the right hand side of his back.

She also shared several other photos and videos of the couple enjoying their vacation in Mexico with family and friends.

Recall that Porsha Williams had earlier gotten a tattoo of Simon’s native Benin name, “Iyore” on her neck back in 2021 and he has now returned the favour.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...