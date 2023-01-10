Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Porsha Williams Mourns Passing of Mother-in-law Who Suffered Dementia

Porsha Williams is mourning the passing of her mother-in-law, Mrs Martina Guobadia.

The former RHOA star who recently wedded millionaire businessman, Simon Guobadia, announced via Instagram that her husband’s mother had died following a battle with dementia.

Sharing some family photos, Porsha noted that even though she battled dementia, Martina Guobadia was in good spirits and aware a couple of times, including when she met her. She added that her heart is with her husband over the loss of his mum and noted that she is in a better place.

 

