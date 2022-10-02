Sunday, October 2, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Porsha Williams Celebrate Nigeria on 62nd Independence Anniversary, Reveals She’s 44% Nigerian

Porsha Williams made sure to celebrate our great nation, Nigeria on the 62nd anniversary of its independence.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star who is currently engaged to American based Nigerian entrepreneur, Sam Guobadia, took to her Instagram to reveal that she’s in fact Yoruba.

Posting photos of herself and her man and also the result of an ethnicity test which revealed she’s 44% Nigerian, she wrote,

“Happy Independence Day to Nigeria, my ancestral home. I want to announce that I’m officially Nigerian!!! I am 44% Nigerian. ESEOSA! #YorubaBride #EdoGroom.”

