Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Are Married in Nigerian Traditional Wedding

Porsha Williams is now officially Mrs Guobadia as she has wedded her Nigerian American millionaire businessman fiancé

Simon Guobadia.

The duo and former castmates of Real Housewives of Atlanta wed in style in a lavish Nigerian traditional Benin wedding.

Porsha Williams, 41, and Simon Guobadia, 57, had their traditional wedding ceremony; the first if two ceremonies, on Friday, November 25, the newlyweds held their first ceremony of two.

The first wedding held at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, while the second wedding — a custom American ceremony — will take place on Saturday, November 26.

The Atlanta ceremony took place in front of 250 guests. Ahead of her nuptials, Williams told PEOPLE Magazine, “I am ridiculously excited. I am just so ready. I’m not even nervous. I mean, I know I’m marrying the love of my life, and it’s just going to solidify our relationship and our family bond. I’m calm and excited.”

Meanwhile, Guobadia said, he just “a little nervous.” Williams said she was also “anxious” about her seven wardrobe changes she has planned between her two weddings. She said she “couldn’t turn any dresses down,” and her weddings will be “a true fashion extravaganza.” For her Nigerian wedding, Williams had three outfit changes, and even “personal chose the fabrics” for the traditional attire for her family. She said, “I should be a stylist after this!”

