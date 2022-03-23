Porn Star Stormy Daniels Loses Appeal Against Donald Trump, Ordered to Pay Him $300k

Stormy Daniels has lost her defamation suit and appeal against former president, Donald Trump.

A federal appeals court put an end to the back and forth once and for all to Stormy Daniels’ defamation fight against Donald Trump and has ordered her to pay up nearly $300,000 in attorneys fees to the twice-impeached former president.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit upheld a lower court’s ruling rejecting Daniels’ lawsuit late Monday, capping a lengthy legal battle over her claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 while Melania was pregnant. The court said it had no jurisdiction after Daniels missed a 30-day deadline to file her appeal.

Trump used his legal victory as an opportunity to take a jab at the porn star, issuing a statement that said, “I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I ever have wanted to.” He called her defamation lawsuit—filed after he called her a liar and accused her of a “con job”—a “political stunt.

“The ruling was a total and complete victory and vindication for, and of me,” he wrote.

