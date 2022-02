A Yoruba actor, Mr. John Adewuni, popularly known as Tafa Oloyede, is dead.

The Osun State-born actor died on Tuesday after a brief illness.

He started acting in 1974 and featured in many movies including ‘Jaiyesimi’, ‘Ayanmo’, ‘Ekuro Oloja’, and ‘Akanji Oniposi’.

It was gathered that the actor died at his residence at Arowomole, in the Kajola area of Osogbo.

He is survived by wife and children.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...