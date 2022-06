Prophet Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere aka Odumeje Indaboski, surprised his lovely wife with a wonder on wheels.

The popular South-East based clergy known for his unconventional approach to ministry, bought his Mrs a brand new red BMW car.

Odumeje posted a video of the car on his Instagram page, showing off the beautiful red and black interior of the luxury automobile. He captioned the post,

“New BMW to My Wife.”

