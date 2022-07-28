Thursday, July 28, 2022
Popular Lagos Salon Tayo Cuts, Calls Out Bobrisky Over Unpaid Debt

Tayo Cuts has resorted to social media to call out Bobrisky over her debt to it.

The high brow salon located in Lekki which serves a lot of celebrity customers, took to Instagram to call out the popular crossdresser with receipts.

In a series of instagram posts which included screenshots of DMs, the salon revealed that Bobrisky refused to pay her balance after buying a wig and having it installed at the salon.

Tayo Cuts also shared that she refused to return two boubous which she had earlier bought before realising she couldn’t afford them.

The salon noted that all attempts to reach Bobrisky have failed as she has refused to respond to messages sent to her.

