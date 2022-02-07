Popular Islamic cleric slumps during sermon

The proprietor of Markaz Arabic and Islamic Training Institute, Agege, Lagos, Sheikh Habeeb Abdullahi Al-Ilory, reportedly suffered a stroke during a sermon in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The incident, it was reliably gathered, occurred on Thursday during the Nikkah ceremony of the daughter of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Alfa Belgore.

It was gathered that Habeeb who dressed to the occasion in a white Agbada and green cap had barely started the sermon when he collapsed.

Narrating the incident to our reporter, an eyewitness, who gave his name as Yinusa, said the whole scenario lasted for about two hours after the cleric arrived at the event.

Findings showed that Habeeb was admitted to the Stroke Unit of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

A top medical officer in the hospital on Sunday confirmed that the cleric suffered a stroke and had been admitted to the Stroke Unit of the UITH.

“He was rushed to UITH on Thursday and it was later discovered that he suffered a stroke. He is at the Stroke Unit of the UITH,” he added.

A member of the Mufti’s cabinet who preferred not to be named said, “Baba (Sheikh Habeeb) is getting better and very soon, you will see him back on stage.

“Nobody is free from such a test no matter how highly placed his position and status is in society,” he added

