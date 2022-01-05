Popular Influencer Arrested in Connection With Drug and Fraud Offenses, and Gang Involvement

Complex is reporting that popular Instagram influencer, Gaby Castillo, has been detained by officials from the Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection in Mexico in connection with drug and fraud charges.

Per the outlet, Castillo who uses the name Briela Sanz for her music, was arrested in Mexico City on Monday alongside 35-year-old José Hareff Soto Jimenez.

Complex adds that Castillo was reportedly riding in a black pickup truck and is said to have been “in possession of” the equivalent of roughly $49,000 in cash.

Also, a regional report from El Universal added that Castillo and José Hareff are romantic partners, and that Castillo was previously linked with Óscar Andrés Flores Ramírez (a.k.a. El Lunares), who is currently behind bars and who has been described as the leader of the La Unión Tepito criminal group.

The report continued: “Castillo has been identified as a member of that group, adding that she is believed to have become involved with the drug trade after music career difficulties. José Hareff, meanwhile, is alleged to have been involved in what’s described as a “high-end vehicle fraud” operation that targeted sellers of luxury vehicles via bad checks.”

