Popular Dancer DJ DimpleNipple Drags Don Jazzy’s Brother D’Prince for Demanding Sex For a Job

DJ DimpleNipple has dragged Don Jazzy’s younger brother, D’Prince through the mud of social media for daring to ‘proposition her for sex’ in the hopes of a job.

The popular dancer took to Instagram to blast the talent manager, stating that he invited her to meet up with him at a hotel in Ikoyi after reaching out to her on social media.

DJ DimpleNipple shared a screenshot of the first DM between herself and D’Prince where he noted that he would like her number in order to discuss business.

She also shared a screenshot of the alleged text message he sent her for the meet up in Ikoyi which she declined and rather suggested a three-way-call.

An angry DimpleNipple dragged D’Prince who she disclosed blocked her on Instagram after her refusal to meet up at the hotel.

