Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Pope preaches against ‘venom of hatred’ as thousands join Pontiff for mass in South Sudan

News

Pope Francis has ended his peace pilgrimage to South Sudan by celebrating an open air mass attended by tens of thousands in Juba.

He urged the congregation to reject what he called the “venom of hatred”, and told them to lose no opportunity to build peace.

And he pleaded with the country’s leaders to focus on ending conflict.

Before leaving, he told the crowd: “Dear brothers and sisters, I return to Rome with you even closer to my heart.”

Excited Catholics, some who camped overnight for the Mass, told Reuters it was a joyful moment.

“To this moment I do not sleep, I was very excited,” Jovana Buyom said.

“We are really very happy with the coming of Pope because he will give us the message of peace, we can unite as South Sudanese people,” Juaj Bol Ayuel said.

Thousands joined Pope Francis for the mass in Juba

The Mass, which took place at the John Garang Mausoleum in front of an audience of 70,000 according to estimates, was filled with cheerful worshippers waiving flags and deep in prayer.

The religious ceremony fell on the last day of the Pope’s visit to South Sudan, which was his first to the country.

Since it got independence in 2011, the country has been wracked by civil war after the president fell out with his then vice president in 2013.

The Pope, who visited the country alongside other Christian leaders – the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Rev Iain Greenshields – has been on a peace mission and pleaded with South Sudanese clergy to raise their voices against injustice on Saturday.

Latest

Politics

Obi backs Naira redesign, says will bring ‘social, economic benefits’

0
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter...
Politics

Bafarawa blasts El-Rufai, says outcome of presidential election will ‘shock’ him

0
A former Sokoto State Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa has said...
Sports

Kenyan, Edwin Koech, wins Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

0
A Kenyan, Edwin Kibet Koech, has won the eighth...
News

Ex-Pakistan PM, Pervez Musharraf, dies at 79

0
Pakistan's former president General Pervez Musharraf, who seized power...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Obi backs Naira redesign, says will bring ‘social, economic benefits’

0
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter...
Politics

Bafarawa blasts El-Rufai, says outcome of presidential election will ‘shock’ him

0
A former Sokoto State Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa has said...
Sports

Kenyan, Edwin Koech, wins Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

0
A Kenyan, Edwin Kibet Koech, has won the eighth...
News

Ex-Pakistan PM, Pervez Musharraf, dies at 79

0
Pakistan's former president General Pervez Musharraf, who seized power...
Celebrity

Mercy Eke Raises Fervent Prayer Against War and Election Crises Following Scary Dream

0
Mercy Eke has raised a prayer altar for our dear nation Nigeria, in the wake of current situation and the upcoming 2023 elections.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Obi backs Naira redesign, says will bring ‘social, economic benefits’

Emmanuel Offor -
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi has said the current pain and inconvenience created by redesigning the Naira would bring...
Read more

Bafarawa blasts El-Rufai, says outcome of presidential election will ‘shock’ him

Emmanuel Offor -
A former Sokoto State Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa has said the outcome of the presidential election would shock Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State. Bafarawa was...
Read more

Kenyan, Edwin Koech, wins Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Emmanuel Offor -
A Kenyan, Edwin Kibet Koech, has won the eighth edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon. The 2023 edition of the 42km race was...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: