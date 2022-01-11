Pope Francis Says Cancel Culture is ‘Invading Many Circles and Public Institutions’

Pope Francis has thoughts about the “cancel culture.”

The Catholic leader spoke about it during his annual Vatican’s Diplomatic Corps address, where he talked to 183 reps from countries accredited to the Holy See. Per Politico, he called COVID-19 vaccinations a “moral obligation.”

Then, he shared his concerns about “cancel culture,” and people getting in trouble online for being politically incorrect.

“Cancel culture is invading many circles and public institutions,” the Pope said. “As a result, agendas are increasingly dictated by a mindset that rejects the natural foundations of humanity and the cultural roots that constitute the identity of many people.”

He continued, sharing that “under the guise of defending diversity, it ends up canceling all sense of identity,” and that “cancel culture” is instead a type of “one-track thinking.” He argued that “any historical situation must be interpreted in accordance with a hermeneutics of that particular time.”

“Diplomacy is called to be truly inclusive, not canceling but cherishing the differences and sensibilities that have historically marked various peoples,” the Pope shared.

