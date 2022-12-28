Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Pope Francis prays for ailing Pontiff Benedict XVI

News

Pope Francis said Wednesday that former pontiff Benedict XVI, 95, whose health has steadily been deteriorating, is “very ill” and he is praying for him.

“I would like to ask all of you to pray a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict,” Francis said at the end of his general audience.

He called on people to “remember him, because he is very ill, asking the Lord to console and support him”.

Benedict, who in 2013 became the first pontiff to resign in six centuries, has almost entirely withdrawn from public view.

The few photographs that have emerged of him have shown him to be in increasingly frail health.

Back in 2013, he had cited his declining physical and mental health in his decision to become the first pope since 1415 to give up the job as head of the worldwide Catholic church.

In April, Benedict’s long-time secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, told Vatican News the ex-pope was “physically relatively weak and fragile”, but “in good spirits”.

Latest

Celebrity

Shan George Receives Mercedes Benz Gift from Children

0
Shan George is the latest celebrity to join the Mercedes Benz Gang.
Movies

Avatar: The Way of Water Grosses $850 Million Globally in 10 Days

0
The second installment in the Avatar franchise,  Avatar: The Way of Water has become the fifth highest grossing film of 2022.
News

Billionaire Aminu Dantata trends after death wish

0
The revelation by revered billionaire Aminu Dantata that he...
Politics

Gbajabiamila never promised payment of salary arrears – Reps hit ASUU

0
The House of Representatives has responded to the allegation...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Shan George Receives Mercedes Benz Gift from Children

0
Shan George is the latest celebrity to join the Mercedes Benz Gang.
Movies

Avatar: The Way of Water Grosses $850 Million Globally in 10 Days

0
The second installment in the Avatar franchise,  Avatar: The Way of Water has become the fifth highest grossing film of 2022.
News

Billionaire Aminu Dantata trends after death wish

0
The revelation by revered billionaire Aminu Dantata that he...
Politics

Gbajabiamila never promised payment of salary arrears – Reps hit ASUU

0
The House of Representatives has responded to the allegation...
Celebrity

Jo Mersa, grandson of Bob Marley, dies at 31

0
Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, the grandson of reggae legend...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Shan George Receives Mercedes Benz Gift from Children

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Shan George is the latest celebrity to join the Mercedes Benz Gang.
Read more

Avatar: The Way of Water Grosses $850 Million Globally in 10 Days

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
The second installment in the Avatar franchise,  Avatar: The Way of Water has become the fifth highest grossing film of 2022.
Read more

Billionaire Aminu Dantata trends after death wish

Emmanuel Offor -
The revelation by revered billionaire Aminu Dantata that he no longer enjoys life has got Nigerians talking on social media. Dantata made the comment when...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: