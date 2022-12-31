Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

News

Former Pope Benedict XVI has died at his Vatican residence, aged 95, almost a decade after he stood down because of ailing health.

The late pontiff led the Catholic Church for less than eight years until, in 2013, he became the first Pope to resign since Gregory XII in 1415.

Benedict spent his final years at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery within the walls of the Vatican.

His successor Pope Francis said he had visited him there frequently.

The Vatican said in a statement: “With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.

“Further information will be provided as soon as possible.”

The Vatican said the body of the Pope Emeritus will be placed in St Peter’s Basilica from 2 January for “the greeting of the faithful”.

Plans for Pope Benedict’s funeral will be announced in the next few hours, the Vatican said.

Latest

News

In New Year Message, Buhari calls for vigilance ahead 2023 Elections

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nigerians to resist attempts...
Politics

Gov Udom Emmanuel signs N700bn budget into law

0
Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has signed...
Sports

‘Ronaldo is finished at 38’ – Frank Edoho reacts to Al Nassr move

0
Popular Nigerian TV host, Frank Edoho has waded in...
Politics

Oyo Govt begins payment of 13th month salary

0
Oyo State Government says it has commenced the payment...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

In New Year Message, Buhari calls for vigilance ahead 2023 Elections

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nigerians to resist attempts...
Politics

Gov Udom Emmanuel signs N700bn budget into law

0
Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has signed...
Sports

‘Ronaldo is finished at 38’ – Frank Edoho reacts to Al Nassr move

0
Popular Nigerian TV host, Frank Edoho has waded in...
Politics

Oyo Govt begins payment of 13th month salary

0
Oyo State Government says it has commenced the payment...
News

Biden pardons 6 convicted of murder, drug alcohol crimes

0
President Joe Biden has pardoned six people who have...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

In New Year Message, Buhari calls for vigilance ahead 2023 Elections

Emmanuel Offor -
President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nigerians to resist attempts by politicians to disrupt the 2023 general elections. The President in his new year message also...
Read more

Gov Udom Emmanuel signs N700bn budget into law

Emmanuel Offor -
Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has signed into law the state’s budget of N700 billion for the 2023 fiscal year. The figure is...
Read more

‘Ronaldo is finished at 38’ – Frank Edoho reacts to Al Nassr move

Emmanuel Offor -
Popular Nigerian TV host, Frank Edoho has waded in on the debate that Al-Nassr’s new signing, Cristiano Ronaldo is finished at 38. Frank, host of...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: