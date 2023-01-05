Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Popcorn and Palace intrigue as US House fails to elect Speaker

News

By the time the House of Representatives adjourned late on Wednesday after Republicans failed on their sixth attempt to elect a new speaker, tempers had flared, a chorus of booing had erupted, and gleeful Democrats munched popcorn as turmoil engulfed the other side of the aisle.

After two days of backroom dealings, Republicans and Democrats could not even agree on whether to call it a night – the knife-edge vote to adjourn prompted shouts and confusion. On CNN, an anchor pondered: “Is this normal?”

What should have been a straightforward vote for Republicans, who hold a majority in the lower chamber, has turned into a political drama that has paralysed the third branch of American government.

Wednesday was day two of the chaotic saga, as a group of hard-line Republicans refused repeatedly to support party leader Kevin McCarthy, denying him his long-coveted speaker position and bringing all other House business screeching to a halt.

“Well, it’s Groundhog Day. Again,” congresswoman Kat Cammack, a Florida Republican, said from the floor as she again nominated Mr McCarthy to lead the chamber.

Now the deadlock in the 118th Congress will drag on into Thursday – the longest vote for a speaker in a century.

Latest

News

Ex-Minister de-robed for insulting Bauchi Governor

0
The Bauchi Emirate Council has approved the immediate removal...
News

DSS arrests ISWAP leader behind Kogi bomb blast, Kuje Prison attack

0
The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested an...
Politics

2023: INEC receives last consignment of BVAS

0
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National...
News

INEC boss Yakubu survives as court quashes DSS, CCB allegations against him

0
Justice Maryam Hassan of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Ex-Minister de-robed for insulting Bauchi Governor

0
The Bauchi Emirate Council has approved the immediate removal...
News

DSS arrests ISWAP leader behind Kogi bomb blast, Kuje Prison attack

0
The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested an...
Politics

2023: INEC receives last consignment of BVAS

0
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National...
News

INEC boss Yakubu survives as court quashes DSS, CCB allegations against him

0
Justice Maryam Hassan of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)...
Politics

‘Stop disgracing yourselves’ – Kwankwaso fumes at Obasanjo, Clark’s endorsement of Obi

0
The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Ex-Minister de-robed for insulting Bauchi Governor

Emmanuel Offor -
The Bauchi Emirate Council has approved the immediate removal of the former Minister of Special Duties, Muhammadu Bello Kirfi as its member for disloyalty...
Read more

DSS arrests ISWAP leader behind Kogi bomb blast, Kuje Prison attack

Emmanuel Offor -
The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested an Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) member over the blast near the Palace of Ohinoyi...
Read more

2023: INEC receives last consignment of BVAS

Emmanuel Offor -
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has received the last consignment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: