Saturday, December 4, 2021
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Pop Star Aaron Carter Was ‘Trapped’ in His Bedroom Because His Ex Wouldn’t Leave

Aaron Carter continues to share disturbing details about his split from Melanie Martin.

The pop star took to his Instagram Story to write that he was “trapped” inside his bedroom because his ex-fiancée refused to his leave his Lancaster, California, home.

“I’m literally trapped inside my own bedroom because my ex will not leave my house,” he wrote.

This comes two weeks after he and Martin welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Prince. He then announced their breakup via Twitter about a week later, claiming his estranged family played a big role in the split.

“Due to personal reason[s] Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he wrote, before referring to his twin sister, Angel, who filed a restraining order against him in 2019. “There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiancée ruined everything […] thanks Angel, you ruined my family. God bless.”

See his recent post:

Aaron Carter Instagram Story

 

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: