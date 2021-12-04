Pop Star Aaron Carter Was ‘Trapped’ in His Bedroom Because His Ex Wouldn’t Leave

Aaron Carter continues to share disturbing details about his split from Melanie Martin.

The pop star took to his Instagram Story to write that he was “trapped” inside his bedroom because his ex-fiancée refused to his leave his Lancaster, California, home.

“I’m literally trapped inside my own bedroom because my ex will not leave my house,” he wrote.

This comes two weeks after he and Martin welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Prince. He then announced their breakup via Twitter about a week later, claiming his estranged family played a big role in the split.

“Due to personal reason[s] Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he wrote, before referring to his twin sister, Angel, who filed a restraining order against him in 2019. “There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiancée ruined everything […] thanks Angel, you ruined my family. God bless.”

