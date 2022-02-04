Poor Representation: Angry Constituents Attack Lawmaker’s Convoy In Jigawa

The convoy of a member of the House of Representatives, Magaji Da’u, was on Thursday attacked by his constituents in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State for alleged poor representation.

The police said Mr. Da’u, who represents Birnin Kudu/Buji federal constituency, was on his way to a political event in the area when his convoy came under attack.

The police spokesperson in Jigawa, Lawan Adam, told PREMIUM TIMES that contrary to reports that the convoy was attacked by gunmen, “the incidents were caused by a mere political disagreement between warring political groups”

“The situation is under control and the police have arrested some suspects with regard to the chaos,” the police spokesperson said.

The attackers reportedly blocked the road on which the lawmaker was traveling to the Kukuma community for the political event.

The residents hauled derogatory remarks, accusing the lawmaker of poor representation and abandoning his constituents until now that he started showing up because of the 2023 election.

The situation led to a confrontation between the assailants and the supporters of the lawmaker in his entourage.

The known phone contact of the lawmaker did not connect Thursday evening to obtain his comment on the incident. Premium Times

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...