Ponzi Scheme Operator, Maxwell Odum, vanishes with N213bn

Thousands of investors have been left aghast following the disappearance of MBA forex firm boss Maxwell Odum.

Odum, the operator of a Ponzi scheme, vanished into thin air after defrauding over 100,000 Nigerians out of an estimated N213 billion, or $511,590,216, according to CBN rates.

Maxwell, who ran a firm in Port Harcourt named MBA Trading and Capital Investments Limited, took large sums of money from customers while promising wonderful profits.

The culprit, who was born in Rivers State, is now missing. He stopped posting on Facebook on November 19, 2020, when he ran another disclaimer for another fraudster named ‘Maxwell Odums,’ who is based in Lagos.

The EFCC designated Maxwell wanted in December 2021 when the actual Maxwell vanished, leaving his clients impoverished.

The agency charges him with money laundering, conspiracy, and gaining money through falsehood.

In the meantime, Odum’s depositors are wailing on his Facebook page, as they could not get their money back.

The EFCC has asked Nigerians who have information on Maxwell Odum to call all its offices in Benin, Kaduna, Ibadan, Sokoto. Gombe, Maiduguri, Makurdi, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt and Abuja.

The commission gave its hotlines: 09-9044751-3, 08093322644, 08183322644, 07026350721-3, 070-6350724-5.

Contact can also be made through its e-mail address: info efcenigerin.org or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies”, Uwujaren said.

