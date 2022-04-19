Ponzi Scheme founder, Ovaioza, acquired $400K US house with investors fund

Ovaioza Umu Yinusa, the founder of Ovaioza Farm Produce Storage Business (OFPSB), acquired a $400,000 home in the United States of America.

Yinusa was arrested, alongside her husband, David and her mother, by the Lugbe Police division following complaints by aggrieved investors who accused her of fraud and duping them of more than N10 Billion.

Obinna Aligekwe, a US-based medical doctor who flew to Nigeria to facilitate her arrest said he was privy to the information but wanted to protect the source from which it came.

He, however, did not disclose the location of the house in the US.

According to him, Yinusa and husband were preparing to flee to the US with investors’ funds.

“So we would get more critical information with which to nail her,” he said.

“Ovaioza has bought a large house in the United States.

“Ovaioza intended to buy or has bought Investment Visa for another country.

“Ovaioza did not differentiate between her business and personal accounts in her spending spree.

“SEC gave conflicting verbal orders regarding whether or not she should pay, a situation which confused investors and bought her more time”.

