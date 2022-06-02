Pomp and Pageantry as Queen Elizabeth celebrates 70 years on the throne

Britain is celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, her 70 years on the throne, with a huge dollop of pomp and pageantry.

Many expect this will be the last big bash for the 96-year-old queen. And even those who are lukewarm toward the House of Windsor have embraced the special four-day holiday weekend. Brits are ready to put the pandemic behind them and party.

From parades to a pop concert at Buckingham Palace, Britain is commemorating an unprecedented Platinum Jubilee year of the monarchy with a four-day weekend. A flurry of public celebrations and local street parties around the country will mark the 70-year-reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

Here’s a roundup of some events, rivaling even those of her coronation in 1953:

Trooping the Colour: On Thursday morning, 1,400 officers and soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will participate in a parade that has marked the official birthday of the British monarch for more than 260 years. The ceremony will conclude with a Royal Air Force flyover watched by the royal family from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Beacon Lighting: After the sun sets on Thursday night, more than 3,000 beacons will be ignited across Britain, recalling an early communication system used to warn of a coming invasion.

Church Service at St Paul's Cathedral: The largest church bell in the country will ring before a Friday morning service attended by members of the royal family.

Derby Day: Some of the queen's own horses are expected to compete on Saturday at the Epsom Derby horse race. The queen, though, may miss the races to attend a birthday party for her great-granddaughter.

Party at the Palace: A Saturday night concert at Buckingham Palace will open with a performance by British rock band Queen, close with Diana Ross, and in between feature performers including Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli and cast members of "Hamilton" and "Six."

The Big Lunch: An annual get-together for communities around the country will celebrate the jubilee on Sunday. Tens of thousands of people have registered to host neighborhood gatherings. And there will be an attempt to break the record for the world's longest street party.

Platinum Pageant: The Westminster Abbey bells will chime Sunday afternoon, as they did on the day of the queen's coronation, to kick off another parade — this one telling the story of the queen and her country over the past 70 years.

