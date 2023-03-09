Politicians using tribe to cover their evil – Peter P-Square

Nigerian music superstar, Peter Okoye of the popular music group, P-Square is very angry over the fire outbreak that razed down Akere Spare Parts Market in Olodi-Apapa, Ajegunle, Lagos.

According to the entertainer, people are being used to carry out evil by politicians who do not care about them but want to create hatred among different tribes in Lagos.

Peter Okoye, also known as MrP, stated this on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023 via his Twitter page.

He tweeted “I am an lgbo man married to a Yoruba woman! Igbos do not hate Yorubas. Neither do Yorubas hate Igbos. Politicians are using tribes as an excuse to cover their evil.”

“They don’t like you whether Igbo or Yoruba. They only care about their pockets. Be wiser.”

