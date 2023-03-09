Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Politicians using tribe to cover their evil – Peter P-Square

Celebrity

Nigerian music superstar, Peter Okoye of the popular music group, P-Square is very angry over the fire outbreak that razed down Akere Spare Parts Market in Olodi-Apapa, Ajegunle, Lagos.

According to the entertainer, people are being used to carry out evil by politicians who do not care about them but want to create hatred among different tribes in Lagos.

Peter Okoye, also known as MrP, stated this on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023 via his Twitter page.

He tweeted “I am an lgbo man married to a Yoruba woman! Igbos do not hate Yorubas. Neither do Yorubas hate Igbos. Politicians are using tribes as an excuse to cover their evil.”

“They don’t like you whether Igbo or Yoruba. They only care about their pockets. Be wiser.”

Latest

Politics

DSS raises alarm over plans to disrupt Governorship polls

0
There are “orchestrated plans” by some persons to cause...
News

BREAKING: Police arrest driver of BRT Bus that crashed into Train

0
The Police in Lagos have arrested the driver of...
News

My son Gbadebo not Igbo, has no links to IPOB – Rhodes-Vivour

0
Olawale Rhodes-Vivour, the father of Labour Party’s (LP) governorship...
Politics

2023 Elections: LP says compiling own results, insist BVAS was ‘perverted’

0
Akin Osuntokun claims the Bimordal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS)...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

DSS raises alarm over plans to disrupt Governorship polls

0
There are “orchestrated plans” by some persons to cause...
News

BREAKING: Police arrest driver of BRT Bus that crashed into Train

0
The Police in Lagos have arrested the driver of...
News

My son Gbadebo not Igbo, has no links to IPOB – Rhodes-Vivour

0
Olawale Rhodes-Vivour, the father of Labour Party’s (LP) governorship...
Politics

2023 Elections: LP says compiling own results, insist BVAS was ‘perverted’

0
Akin Osuntokun claims the Bimordal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS)...
Politics

Why we postponed governorship election – INEC

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

DSS raises alarm over plans to disrupt Governorship polls

Emmanuel Offor -
There are “orchestrated plans” by some persons to cause a total breakdown of law and order and disrupt the scheduled elections in parts of...
Read more

BREAKING: Police arrest driver of BRT Bus that crashed into Train

Emmanuel Offor -
The Police in Lagos have arrested the driver of the BRT Bus that crashed into a train this morning In Ikeja. The train accident led...
Read more

My son Gbadebo not Igbo, has no links to IPOB – Rhodes-Vivour

Emmanuel Offor -
Olawale Rhodes-Vivour, the father of Labour Party’s (LP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has denounced the claims of his son being an...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: