Politician, Babatunde Gbadamosi Denounces Amen Estate Amidst Revolution Plus Fraud Scandal

Babatunde Gbadamosi has removed himself from anything that has to do with real estate property, Amen Estate located in the high brow area of Lekki.

The politician who used to co-run the property with his estranged wife has removed himself from all business transactions that have to do with the choice property.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Gbadamosi disclosed that he has received a number of enquiries about the Phase 3 of the scheme and needed to clarify the current situation.

The former governorship aspirant went on to say that anyone who dies business with Red Bricks Hone or any if it’s subsidiaries, does so at his/her own risk as he is not in anyway involved with the business pending a suit before the court.

He advised investors to check well with the appropriate ministry before proceeding to purchase any property so they don’t end up crying wolf!

