Policeman killed as gunmen invade Gov Soludo’s community again

Gunmen on Friday invaded Isuofia community, Aguata Local Government Area, where Anambra State governor, Prof Charles Soludo hails from.
One policeman was killed during the incident which happened at a junction leading to the governor’s house.
A source said the gunmen stormed the junction, where security operatives were stationed, attacking the operatives.
The source said the gunmen were angered by the idea of stationing a security post in the area.
“The hoodlums stormed the area, shooting none stop, while residents scampered for safety.
“One policeman was, however, killed in the process,” the source said.