Policeman killed as gunmen attack Enugu INEC Office

Politics

Unknown gunmen have again attacked an office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

This is coming a few hours after a similar attack in Imo State which led to the killing of a local security man.

It is understood that the Enugu attack claimed the life of one policeman on duty.

INEC’s National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, confirmed the incident, disclosing it occurred around 9.12pm yesterday, Sunday.

The statement said the report of the incident was made by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Enugu State, Dr. Chukwuemeka J. Chukwu.

He said the Commission’s security gatehouse was razed but that the attackers could not gain access to the main building as a result of the rapid response from the Police and Army personnel from 82 Division.

It was gathered that the other policeman, who sustained injuries, is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The attack was also confirmed by the Chairman of Enugu South Local Government Area, Barr. Chimezie Robinson Nkwuo.

While sympathizing with the family of the deceased policeman, he urged the residents not to panic to come out and collect their Permanent Voter’s Card, PVC.

