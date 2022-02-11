Policeman Hides In A Shop As Gunmen Kills 3 Officers (Video)

A video of a policeman hiding in a nearby shop after gunmen killed three of his colleagues at a checkpoint in Enugu, has gone viral after being shared online.

The incident took place around 1:20 pm, February 10, 2022, at a police checkpoint near Lomalinda Estate by Maryland suburb of the Enugu South Local Government Area of the state

The gunmen were said to have kidnapped a woman along the road after the operation which lasted for about 30 minutes without challenge.

Twitter user, @m_microstrategy who shared a video of the policeman, wrote;

“In my life, I have never seen a policeman look this traumatized. This was happening in Enugu while the Ibadan attack was happening. 3 policemen ended up dead, a woman and her driver kidnapped while a stray bullet also touch another guy. Insecurity in this country is very scary”

Watch the Video below;

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...