Policeman caught flogging man with cutlass detained at Force HQ

A Policeman, Corporal Okoi Liyomo, is facing the axe from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for beating a civilian with cutlass in Cross River state.

Liyomo was caught in a viral video using the side of a cutlass to flog a man that trended on social media and subsequently attracted the attention of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, and the Force management team.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a tweet, Friday, disclosed that the IGP has ordered Corporal Liyomo to face orderly room the trial.

He said Liyomo met with the IGP in Abuja on Thursday and would face trial over the incident.

The tweet said, “PC Okoi Liyomo, the policeman who was caught in the viral video flogging one man with a cutlass in Cross Rivers state has been brought to the Force Headquarters Abuja.

“He met with the IGP today. The IGP has ordered for his trial. I await the outcome of the trial. We will update you ASAP.

“We still reiterate our commitment to sanitising the NPF, no room for nonsense, as we will not condone any act of lawlessness, unprofessionalism, corruption, harassment and incivility.”

