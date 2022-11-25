Policeman accused of 44 sex crimes is slammed with 6 more counts of rape

A Met Police officer accused of 44 sex crimes has been charged with six more counts of rape.

47-year-old David Carrick who has been accused of indecent assault, false imprisonment, and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, once worked at UK’s Parliamentary Estate.

Hertfordshire Constabulary was on Thursday, November 24, authorised to charge Carrick with the nine further offences. They allegedly took place against one complainant in July 2003.

The former firearms officer who is now facing 53 charges in total, will appear at Westminster magistrates’ court on Wednesday to face the new charges.

Carrick has denied the previous 44 charges against him. He is due to stand trial at Southwark crown court over them in February.

The police officer was accused of raping a woman in a hotel room in September 2020 after a Tinder date in one incident.

He is also accused of raping a woman in the woods, urinating on her and hitting her with a belt.

Some women were allegedly repeatedly raped, sexually assaulted and forced to perform degrading sex acts on him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...