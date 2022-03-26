Police use teargas during stampede at APC Convention [Video]

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention holding in the federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja has been marred by poor crowd control.

Despite providing accreditation to journalists and delegates to attend the convention, the party and its officials are having a difficult time allowing accredited persons into the Eagle Square — venue of the convention.

Touts and supporters of some aspirants seeking to clinch the party’s national working committee (NWC) positions were seen struggling to get into the venue.

In order to calm the situation, the police and other security agencies resorted to using tear gas and tasers to control a near stampede at the gate of the venue.

“Where is my phone, please if you see an Android phone, please give me,” a distraught man who was attempting to get into the convention venue said.

See a clip of the chaos shared on Twitter below.

Tear-gas used as security agents dispersed delegates in the most inhuman manner at the #apcnationalconvention pic.twitter.com/tw2QwICOgF — Idowu Bankole (@Olubankoleidowu) March 26, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...