Police rescue 5 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

The Police Command in Zamfara has rescued five persons who were kidnapped in Niger.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Sunday by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muhammad Shehu.

“The state police command, in continuation of its search and rescue operations across various forests in the state, has succeeded in the unconditional rescue of five kidnapped victims.

“The victims were abducted in Kontagora and Bangi Local Government areas of Niger on Feb. 6 and Feb. 9, 2022, respectively”, he said.

Shehu said that the victims were abducted from Niger and brought to Dansadau forest in Maru Local Government Area of the state.

“All the victims were rescued by the police tactical operatives during an extensive search and rescue operations in the forest.

“The joint police and state government medical team is working in synergy to ensure that the rescued victims receive appropriate medical treatment,” he said.

The police spokesman added that police detectives from the anti-kidnapping squad were debriefing the victims before reuniting them with their respective families.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ayuba Elkanah, as expressing appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, and Gov. Bello Matawalle for their unalloyed support and encouragement to all the security operatives, especially the police.

While sympathizing with the victims, Elkanah assured the people of the state that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies and the state government, would continue to work assiduously for the enthronement of lasting peace and security in the state.

The police commissioner also called on members of the public to continue to support security operatives in the ongoing battle to rid the state of criminal elements. (NAN)

