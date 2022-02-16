Police recover 25 AK-47 rifles, other weapons in Bauchi

The police in Bauchi State have recovered no fewer than 25 AK-47 rifles and other weapons from criminal elements.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Umar Sanda, on Tuesday handed over the seized items to the National Center for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons under the Office of the National Security Adviser.

While delivering the weapons to the NCCSALW Director of Operations, Chris Owolabi, at the Command’s Headquarters, the CP said the arms were seized between June 2021 and February 2022 across the state.

“On behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Bauchi State Police Command, I hereby hand over the arms that we have recovered to National Center for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons,” the commissioner said.

“I hope that the citizens will continue to support the government to make sure that these things happen from time to time, with other security agencies.”

Other arms recovered by the police authorities include one locally made Sub-Machine Gun, one SMG, one locally made fabricated AK-47, 29 Rusted/unserviceable locally made P/cartridges, 27 Rusted/unserviceable locally-made revolver, one English Barretta and one Magazine, two P/Barretta and one locally made dane gun.

The police boss listed the recovered ammunition as 874 7.6mm, 5,022 5.56mm, 113 9X19mm, 274 62.7mm, 177 38mm and eighty-seven blank.

