Police Raid Marilyn Manson’s Home in Los Angeles

TMZ is reporting that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department got a search warrant on an address associated with Brian Warner, aka Marilyn Manson, and raided his home.

Per the outlet, this was confirmed by Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, who said that Manson was not home at the time of the search.

This comes ten months after the police launched an investigation into allegations of domestic violence incidents against the singer which were said to have occurred between 2009 and 2011, while Manson lived in West Hollywood. Manson has been slammed with multiple lawsuits alleging sexual assault and abuse. In September, one such suit was dismissed but quickly re-filed.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

