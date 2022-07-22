Police raid kidnappers’ hideout in Cross River, rescue abducted student

The Commissioner of Police in Cross River State, Aminu Alhassan, has confirmed the rescue of the student of Arthur Jarvis University in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of the state who was abducted two days ago in the creeks.

Gunmen had stormed the school on the night of Tuesday, shot into the air, vandalised school facilities, macheted some students who were returning from reading classes, and abducted one of them into a nearby forest.

In a Situation Report (SITREP) which the police commissioner sent to his commanders on Friday morning, sighted by our correspondent, Alhassan disclosed that Operation Sting, which handled the operation, ‘fatally degraded’ two of the kidnappers and captured one alive with injuries from the gun exchange.

“Further to my SITREP on the kidnapping of one Miss Joseph Etim Set, a student of Arthur Jarvis University, I am grateful to inform you that Operation Sting, led by SP Hard, raided the hideout of the hoodlums in Akpabuyo creek.

“The team rescued the victim in the early hours of 0112 hours today.

“Two of the kidnappers were fatally degraded while one was arrested alive with serious injuries.”

The commissioner said the one arrested has been rushed to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital for treatment.

He urged residents to be calm and go about their lawful tasks as they were on top of the situation.

