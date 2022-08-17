Police PRO under fire for admitting breaking law

Nigerian Twitter users have criticised Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, for publicly admitting breaking traffic law.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the police spokesperson said he was on a call while driving, and a road safety officer gave him a pass after hearing him speak to a Divisional Police Officer (DPO).

“I was driving today in Abuja, and one road safety officer who wanted to arrest me for using my phone, heard me instructing the DPO to put one person in d cell, he just saluted me, and passed me. This is to say “to every rule, there must be an exception to save some situations. Lol,” Olumuyiwa tweeted.

Meanwhile, after his post, several of his followers took to the comment section to express their displeasure at the “boastfulness and arrogance” of the post.

@LBGamestips wrote: “This is not funny. He broke the same law he swore to uphold and you are laughing?”

@HespensiveJay tweeted: “Lmao 🤣 this man is too wise I swear. Bravo 👏”

@princemoye also wrote: “He no confirm if na form you dey form am? Maybe you saw him coming and started saying ( yes, DPO! Put him in the cell)”

@SALLISBURRY wrote, “This is a very annoying tweet, what lesson are you passing? Bragging about breaking the law or giving us the “Animal farm” context. I believe some responsible Police officers would definitely park to place a call. You can’t break the law & brag about it. You should be arrested.”

Another Twitter user, Agwuna George, tagged the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) to investigate the Police PRO.

