Police orderly in hot water for carrying Atiku Wife’s bag

The Nigeria Police Force has vowed to sanction the police orderly of Titi Abubakar, wife of the presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Police Public Relations Officer, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this on Thursday after a picture of the orderly who carried the handbag of Atiku’s wife at an event in Abuja went viral.

A Twitter user had expressed reservations over the policewoman carrying Mrs. Abubakar’s handbag while she was delivering a speech at the event in Abuja on Wednesday.

She handed her handbag to the police orderly while delivering her address at the unveiling of the SHE Campaign, which she organised to rally the support of the women folk for her husband’s 2023 presidential bid.

The picture of the police orderly carrying her bag trended on social media after it was shared by a twitter user, @Fifi_Ify, who said the officer had “been turned into a maid.”

“When a private citizen can turn our uniform force member into her maid, why won’t the police forget their primary duty and only dance to the tune of the elites? @BenHundeyin is this how it’s supposed to be?” @Fifi_Ify wrote.

Reacting, Adejobi said: “This is not acceptable. We have commenced necessary action on this. We will fish her out and get across to the principal.

“The AIG Special Protection Unit has been contacted to assist us get the woman police. Gradually, we will sanitise the system.”

