Police Officer abducted in Kwara

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in the Kwara State Police command, Abdulmumini Yusuf, has been reportedly kidnapped by suspected gunmen in Ilorin, Kwara State.

It was gathered that the kidnap victim, popularly called “Emirate No1”, was serving at the Area Command in Ilorin.

According to sources, the incident occurred on Tuesday night while the ASP was about to enter his house in Ogidi community after the close of work.

It was also gathered that the Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, had since visited the community following the development, just as heavy patrol of police officers were noticed around the community.

Speaking on the development, a local in the area, Jamiu Abdulganiy, said that the development had thrown the community into fear and apprehension; “when a police officer can be brazenly kidnapped.”

Also speaking on the incident, the Kwara State secretary of the community Policing Advisory Committee, Shola Muse, said the development had again brought to the fore, the growing insecurity in the state, adding that the situation is getting worse.

He called on the security agencies to improve crime prevention and control.

The Kwara CP, Paul Odama, confirmed the development, saying, “Yes, it’s true, but we are still on it.”

