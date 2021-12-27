Police name ‘looters’ during Next Cash & Carry fire  

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested at least three suspects in the process of looting items from the Next Cash and Carry Supermarket in Abuja.

The largest supermarket in the nation’s capital was gutted by fire on Sunday with goods worth billions of Naira destroyed.

Video making the rounds on social media revealed how unidentified individuals were seen conveying different goods from the store when the inferno was yet to be put off.

In a statement Sunday by the FCT Police spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, the command explained that those captured in the video were only rendering assistance by evacuating the goods and other valuables to a safer place.

The PPRO noted that there was no successful case of looting or carting away of goods from the store, adding that three suspects including one Ali Audu aged 18 Years, Yahaya Yunusa aged 20 Years and Sahabi Abubakar aged 20 Years who made attempt to steal some items were arrested.

She said the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Sunday Babaji had visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment, stating that investigation is currently ongoing to unearth the cause of the incident.

