Police nail Boko Haram bomb manufacturer in Taraba [Photos]

The Taraba State Police Command has arrested a suspected bomb manufacturer who also is a member of the Boko Haram terrorist group linked to three bomb explosions recorded in the state this year.

The suspect was arrested in his house which he uses as a factory at Tella town within Gassol Local Government area of the state.

He was apprehended with different arms, ammunition, explosives, and devices for manufacturing bombs.

Authorities say the suspect who is from Zamfara State, and is being held at the Taraba Police Command in Jalingo, is also a member of a kidnapping syndicate terrorizing, Niger, Kogi and Taraba states for more than a year now.

Parading the 37 year old native, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Sokoya revealed that the police have sprayed their dragnet and soon operatives will capture two other suspects who are currently at large even as investigations continue.

