Police nab father of two after turning up for sex with 18-yr-old

A man, Mohammed Zangina, has been arrested in Keffi, Nasarawa State for alleged blackmail and extortion of an 18-year-old girl.

This was disclosed in a Twitter post by journalist, Gimba Kakanda – @gimbakakanda, noting that Zangina, a married man and father of two, had been threatening the 18-year-old with nude pictures.

The arrested man was said to have demanded sex from the lady before he was caught and arrested at the Divisional Police headquarters in Keffi.

Police say he had pictures of other women on his phone, as per ThePunch.

Kakanda explained that the man was arrested with the help of police officers, whom he said were professional in the operation.

Kakanda posted, “Having serially blackmailed a girl under 18 and got her to send him money, Mohammed Zangina threatened to release her nudes in his possession unless she’s able to come to Keffi to have sex with him.

“When we got Mohammed Zangina’s number this morning, we found out his name was registered on Truecaller as ‘Namiji Mai Sharri.’ It’s Hausa for ‘the blackmailer.’ This alone alarmed us to note that Zangina is an expert in this business and must’ve preyed on many defenceless women.

“Zangina demonstrated impressive skills in evading sting operations. When the girl was asked to play along and go to Keffi from her faraway hometown as he demanded, he got her to keep on taking photos of her surroundings throughout her trip. I drove her to Keffi from Abuja. When we got to Keffi, a friend of ours at the Police Headquarters in Abuja contacted the DPO of Keffi Division, and their support was overwhelming. They instructed their men to enact our sting operation, and so we allowed the girl to be bait. He was one fish hard to catch.

“At their rendezvous, he kept instructing the girl on the phone to make aimless moves while he studied the surroundings. The plain-clothed policemen acted as unsuspecting passers-by, with one even pretending to haggle price with a sugarcane seller. It was impressively professional.

“Finally, he took the bait and that’s the end of what promised to be a nightmare for that long-tortured minor. We caught him and had him bundled to the police station. He had nudes of so many women saved in his phone, which is now with the police. His problems have just begun.

“The blackmailer had had so many aphrodisiacs before he came to pick her up at the rendezvous and was ready for the promised “good time” when we caught him. He took various drugs in preparation for her visit…

“The blackmailer claimed he has a wife and two kids, and a certain “Wifey” kept calling his line while he was with the police, probably wondering why he had not returned home from whatever it is she thinks he does.”

