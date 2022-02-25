Police, military officers linked to bandits – El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has said that the report of a preliminary investigation linked some serving police and military officers to bandits terrorizing large swathes of the State.

El-Rufai, who spoke yesterday during the weekly briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Media Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the investigation revealed that the security officers have some form of communication with the assailants.

He, however, declared that the government is yet to have a clear evidence to back the report of the investigation, stressing that a lot of works still needed to be done.

He said, “We’re concerned and it’s not impossible to have infiltrators. As I alluded to when I was answering this question, the preliminary report of (investigation into) Boko Haram financing also showed some links to bandits and pointed to some police and military officers in service as having some communication or connection with the bandits.

“So, there’s always that risks, in any system you have traitors and we are concerned about that. But till date, we don’t have any firm evidence of that. I think a lot more work needs to be done”.

According to the Governor, there is the urgent need to stop the financing and logistics chain of the bloodthirsty bandits, stressing that the amount of money the bandits are making from ransom is enough to destabilize Nigeria.

